ROME Dec 19 Seventeen people, including
former Atalanta captain and Italy midfielder Cristiano Doni,
were arrested on Monday in connection with a match fixing and
betting scandal, police said.
The operation, called "Last Bet," was carried out in several
cities in Italy following an investigation by magistrates in the
northern city of Cremona.
Those arrested and accused of match fixing had contacts
with criminal groups in Singapore and Eastern Europe, a police
statement said.
The investigation was a follow-up to a previous one earlier
this year by sporting authorities, which led to suspensions and
bans for several players, including Doni.
They were accused of fixing at least two Atalanta matches
last year when the team was in the second division.
A number of other players and former players from the second
division were also arrested, as well as the manager of a seaside
club and a former trainer for fourth division Ravenna.
