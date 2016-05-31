May 31 Empoli have signed former Fiorentina defender Manuel Pasqual on a two-year contract, the Italian Serie A club said on their website (www.empolicalcio.net) on Tuesday.

Pasqual spent 11 years at Fiorentina, including four as captain, before the club decided against offering him a new contract at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who has won 11 caps for Italy, joined Empoli as a free agent.

"My only regret is that I'd like to have spent my whole career at Fiorentina. It's a shame I never won anything in a 'Viola' shirt," Pasqual said after being released by Fiorentina two weeks ago. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)