Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 31 Empoli have signed former Fiorentina defender Manuel Pasqual on a two-year contract, the Italian Serie A club said on their website (www.empolicalcio.net) on Tuesday.
Pasqual spent 11 years at Fiorentina, including four as captain, before the club decided against offering him a new contract at the end of the season.
The 34-year-old, who has won 11 caps for Italy, joined Empoli as a free agent.
"My only regret is that I'd like to have spent my whole career at Fiorentina. It's a shame I never won anything in a 'Viola' shirt," Pasqual said after being released by Fiorentina two weeks ago. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.