UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAPLES, June 25 Italian police searches on Tuesday of more than 30 Italian soccer clubs includes two teams listed on the stock exchange, SS Lazio and Juventus FC , judicial and police sources told Reuters.
A spokesman for Lazio had no comment, and Juventus officials did not immediately respond to phone calls.
The Naples court ordered the searches and seizures as part of an investigation into the crimes of criminal conspiracy, international tax evasion, money laundering and invoice falsification, police said.
More than 30 Italian clubs are involved, and almost 10 foreign ones, judicial sources said, and a dozen agents of both Italian and foreign players. (Reporting by Amalia De Simone in Naples, Stefano Bernabei and Massimiliano Di Giorgio in Rome; writing by Steve Scherer.)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources