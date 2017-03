ROME, June 12 Italian film producer and cinema entrepreneur Massimo Ferrero has bought Serie A club Sampdoria in a surprise move announced by the Genoese club on Thursday.

Edoardo Garrone, whose family had owned Sampdoria for the past 12 years, said he had established contact with Ferrero "not long ago" after looking at a number of potential buyers both in Italy and abroad.

"In the past three years we made Sampdoria financially solid. The club has a strong sporting heritage and a solid and competent administration," he told a news conference.

No financial details were announced.

Sampdoria, who were relegated to Serie B in 2011 before immediately returning to the top flight the following year, finished last season in 12th place in Serie A. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Martyn Herman)