* About 6,500 MW of new capacity added so far this yea
* Italy becomes No.1 in terms of new capacity installed in
2011
* Southern region of Puglia Italy's biggest in terms of
solar capacity
MILAN, Sept 8 Italy, a major solar market in the
world, is expected to boost its total installed photovoltaic
capacity to 12,000 megawatt at the end of 2011 fuelled by
generous production incentives, Italy's energy services agency
GSE said on Thursday.
Italy's total installed photovoltaic (PV) capacity -- which
turns sunlight into power -- has already exceeded 10,000 MW with
about 6,500 MW that have come on stream so far this year, Italy
the world's top market in terms of new capacity installed in
2011, GSE said in a statement.
Italy's PV market, the world's second largest after Germany
in terms of total capacity, has boomed since 2007 when the
government boosted production subsidies.
It has attracted the world's biggest photovoltaic module
makers such as China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd ,
Trina Solar Ltd , Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
and U.S. firms First Solar Inc and SunPower
Corp .
Italy's southern region of Puglia, with 1,685 MW of
installed PV capacity and 17,812 solar plants on stream, is the
country's No. 1 in terms of total capacity while the northern
region of Lombardy is the leader in terms of plants with 36,066
installation with a total capacity of 894 MW, GSE said.
Total number of PV installations is expected to rise to
about 350,000 by the end of this year from more than 270,000 at
present, GSE said.
Italy's new PV sector incentive scheme, approved earlier
this year, favours development of small-scale installations.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James Jukwey)