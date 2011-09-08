* About 6,500 MW of new capacity added so far this yea

* Italy becomes No.1 in terms of new capacity installed in 2011

* Southern region of Puglia Italy's biggest in terms of solar capacity (Adds details, background)

MILAN, Sept 8 Italy, a major solar market in the world, is expected to boost its total installed photovoltaic capacity to 12,000 megawatt at the end of 2011 fuelled by generous production incentives, Italy's energy services agency GSE said on Thursday.

Italy's total installed photovoltaic (PV) capacity -- which turns sunlight into power -- has already exceeded 10,000 MW with about 6,500 MW that have come on stream so far this year, Italy the world's top market in terms of new capacity installed in 2011, GSE said in a statement.

Italy's PV market, the world's second largest after Germany in terms of total capacity, has boomed since 2007 when the government boosted production subsidies.

It has attracted the world's biggest photovoltaic module makers such as China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd , Trina Solar Ltd , Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd and U.S. firms First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp .

Italy's southern region of Puglia, with 1,685 MW of installed PV capacity and 17,812 solar plants on stream, is the country's No. 1 in terms of total capacity while the northern region of Lombardy is the leader in terms of plants with 36,066 installation with a total capacity of 894 MW, GSE said.

Total number of PV installations is expected to rise to about 350,000 by the end of this year from more than 270,000 at present, GSE said.

Italy's new PV sector incentive scheme, approved earlier this year, favours development of small-scale installations.

