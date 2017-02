MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's total installed photovoltaic capacity is expected to rise to at least 15 gigawatts (GW) next year, a senior official at the country's energy services agency GSE said on Monday.

"It will be at about 15 gigawatts at least," Costantino Lato, director of GSE's research and statistics department, told a conference.

GSE expects Italy's total installed photovoltaic capacity to reach 12 GW by the end of this year. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)