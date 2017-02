MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's total installed photovoltaic capacity is expected to rise above 12 gigawatts by the end of this year and add another 3 - 3.5 GW next year, Valerio Natalizia, chairman of Italian photovaltic body GIFI, told Reuters on Monday.

"I think we can exceed 12 GW by the end of this year... we expect 3.0 - 3.5 gw of new capacity in 2012," he said on the sidelines of an energy conference. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)