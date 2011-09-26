* Expected to be above 12 GW by end-2011, 10 GW so far
* Main driver next year to be installations under 1 MW
MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's total installed
photovoltaic (PV) capacity is expected to rise to at least 15
gigawatts by the end of 2012, with growth slowing down under its
new incentive scheme, senior industry officials said on Monday.
Italy's solar market, the world's second-biggest after
Germany's, has boomed since 2007 when the government boosted
production subsidies. In May, Rome cut incentives to help
consumers, who support the scheme through power bills.
The total capacity of PV installations, which turn sunlight
into power, is expected to jump above 12 GW by the end of 2011,
and so far this year about 6.5 GW have come on stream, bringing
the current total to 10 GW, according to estimates by Italy's
energy services agency GSE.
"It will be at about 15 gigawatts at least (in 2012)",
Costantino Lato, director of GSE's research and statistics
department, told an energy conference.
GSE said earlier this month the 6.5 GW spike in capacity so
far this year was largely due to a special decree that extended
earlier, more generous incentives, which expired at the end of
last year, to plants that were installed by the end of 2010 but
connected to the power grid by the end of June 2011.
Valerio Natalizia, chairman of Italian photovoltaic body
GIFI, whose forecasts for 2011 and 2012 are in line with GSE's,
said the growth would slow also because the new incentive scheme
hits big PV plants harder than those with capacity below 1
megawatt (0.001 GW).
The government has introduced a cap on incentives and a
registry for big PV installations only, saying such measures
would limit speculation on the solar market. Operators say the
registry will only increase red tape.
"We expect 3.0-3.5 gigawatts of new capacity in 2012, but a
lot will depend on how the market reacts to a registry ... and
new incentives," Natalizia told Reuters on the sidelines of the
same conference.
Smaller PV installations, especially roof-top ones with a
capacity from 200 kilowatts (0.2 MW) to under 1 MW, will be the
main driver of solar capacity growth under the new support
scheme, Natalizia said.
As the pace of capacity growth slows, Italy's total
installed PV capacity is likely to be slightly below a 23 GW
goal foreseen by the government, he said.
Italy's solar market has attracted the world's biggest
photovoltaic module makers such as China's Suntech Power
Holdings Co Ltd , Trina Solar Ltd , Yingli Green
Energy Holding Co Ltd and U.S. firms First Solar Inc
and SunPower Corp .
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)