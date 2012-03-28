MILAN, March 28 Italy is set to approve a new
support scheme for solar power generation in April which will
cut production incentives sharply as the government moves to
lighten power bills for Italian consumers, two sources close to
the matter said on Wednesday.
"Expectations are for the approval of the new scheme around
mid-April," one of the sources said.
According to a draft of the decree cited by Italy's
photovoltaic association GIFI feed-in tariffs, a widely used
form of incentive for the sector, will be halved as of July 1,
even for small-size installations.
Italy's incentives for renewable power generation are
currently paid for through consumer energy bills.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova)