ROME, April 10 Italy plans to cap increases to
solar power production incentives at an additional 500 million
euros a year to bring production costs to a level equivalent
with other sources, including non-renewables, a draft decree of
new rules said on Wednesday.
Italy's solar power market, the world's second-biggest after
Germany, has boomed in the past five years fuelled by generous
incentives which are paid by consumers though energy bills.
However the government had been expected to cut back
incentives that have grown rapidly and are expected to reach a 6
billion euros annual cumulative limit this year, instead of 2016
as previously expected.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome and Svetlana Kovalyova in
Milan.)