MILAN Oct 19 Italian market watchdog Consob and the tax police carried out an inspection at the offices of financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday after some journalists and a consumer group accused it of false accounting, two sources close to the matter said.

Prosecutors in Milan last week opened a preliminary probe into the allegations. No individual has been placed under investigation. The group has denied any wrongdoing.

Il Sole 24 Ore is majority owned by Italy's business lobby Confindustria.

(Reporting by Claudia cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)