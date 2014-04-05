CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 5 Italian holding
company CIR has yet to agree to hand control of its
Sorgenia unit to bank creditors in a bid to save the debt-laden
firm, the chief executive of lender UniCredit said on
Saturday.
Sorgenia has run up 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt
- 600 million euros of which must be cleared to keep it afloat
in the short term - by investing heavily in gas-fired power
plants, which proved expensive to run when the economic downturn
hit demand and prices.
Sorgenia owes money to about 20 Italian and foreign banks.
Its main creditor is bailed-out Italian lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena. Others include Intesa Sanpaolo
, UniCredit and Mediobanca.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday creditor
banks were close to agreeing to a debt restructuring proposal
under which they would take over Sorgenia by converting 400
million euros worth of debt into equity.
Another 200 million euros would be refinanced through a
mandatory convertible bond the banks would buy.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said a solution was yet to
be found.
"On Sorgenia, the banks' stance is clear and it entails
converting part of the debt into equity," the banker told
reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.
"CIR's position on the matter however is not clear, talks
continue but it is going to require some time," he said.
CIR, which also controls publisher L'Espresso, is
prepared to inject 100 million euros of fresh capital into the
unit but the banks want more, sources have told Reuters.
Austrian utility Verbund holds 46 percent of
Sorgenia but has written off the value of the stake and said it
was not ready to invest any more cash into the venture.
($1 = 0.7303 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)