BRIEF-Kingboard Chemical says FY net profit surged 205% to HK$5,026.8 million
* Board has proposed a final dividend of hk70 cents per share
MILAN Oct 9 Italy's Sorgente RES said on Friday it had withdrawn its plan to list on the Milan bourse as it was not satisfied with the quantity and the quality of the demand received.
The real estate group, which aimed at raising up to 402 million euros ($457 million), ended its initial public offering earlier on Friday. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)
* Says Yichang-based investment company ups 5 percent stake in the co, and is holding 10 percent stake