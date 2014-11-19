PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ROME Nov 19 Italian Industry Minister Federica Guidi said on Wednesday that the South Stream gas pipeline project, which was put in doubt after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, is no longer a priority.
Plans to build the $40 billion pipeline carrying enough Russian gas to meet almost 15 percent of European demand while bypassing Ukraine have divided European Union member states and run into opposition from the European Commission.
Italy, whose state-owned oil producer Eni is involved in the project, would be one of the countries supplied by the pipeline.
"It's a useful infrastructure, but maybe it's no longer in the list of priorities," Guidi told reporters in Rome. "Even if on the one hand it helps diversify transit (of gas), on the other hand from the supply point of view it has some critical points." (Reporting by Roberto Landucci; writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.