(Recasts, adds news about Poste Italiane valuation)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, Sept 30 The Italian government sought to
attract investment from sovereign wealth funds at a meeting on
Wednesday, as Rome prepares to sell shares in its post office in
what is set to be its biggest privatisation in a decade.
"Italy is a land of opportunity ... Our public finances are
sound, growth (this year) is stronger than expected and ... the
government is committed to support investments," Economy
minister Pier Carlo Padoan told representatives from more than
30 sovereign wealth funds at a meeting hosted by Italy's
state-owned strategic fund in Milan.
He also held individual meetings with managers from five
sovereign funds, including China Investment Corporation (CIC),
Singapore's GIC and Libya's LIA.
The minister presented the plans of Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's government to raise money to reduce the country's public
debt through the sale of state-owned assets, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
The first asset to go on the block will be Poste Italiane
, which is valued at up to 11.2 billion euros ($12.5
billion), according to research from analysts at Mediobanca
Securities, a global coordinator of the share sale.
The treasury, which plans to sell up to 40 percent of the
post office, is expected to launch the initial public offering
on Oct. 12.
China's sovereign fund is looking to make fresh investments
in Italy, CIC's chief investment officer Li Keping told Reuters
after the meeting with Padoan.
Li declined to comment on a report in the Italian press
saying CIC was ready to buy a stake in Italy's post office,
saying any concrete investment project had to be studied in
detail before a decision could be made.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Pravin
Char)