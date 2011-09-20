(Adds summary, economist comment)
* S&P cuts unsolicited ratings to A/A-1 from A+/A-1+
* Says outlook for economic growth "weakening"
* S&P move a surprise, markets expected Moody's to cut
By Wayne Cole and James Mackenzie
Sept 20 Standard and Poor's cut its unsolicited
ratings on Italy by one notch, warning of a deteriorating growth
outlook and damaging political uncertainty, in a move that took
markets by surprise and added to pressure on the debt-stressed
euro zone.
S&P's downgraded its unsolicited ratings on Italy to A/A-1
from A+/A-1+ and kept its outlook on negative, sending the euro
more than half a cent lower against the dollar.
The agency, which put Italy on review for downgrade in May,
said that the outlook for growth was worsening and there was
little sign that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's fractious
centre-right government could respond effectively.
Under mounting pressure to cut its 1.9 trillion euro debt
pile, the government pushed a 59.8 billion euro austerity plan
through parliament last week, pledging a balanced budget by
2013.
But there has been little confidence that the much-revised
package of tax hikes and spending cuts, agreed only after
repeated chopping and changing, will do anything to address
Italy's underlying problem of persistent stagnant growth.
"We believe the reduced pace of Italy's economic activity to
date will make the government's revised fiscal targets difficult
to achieve," S&P's said in a statement.
"Furthermore, what we view as the Italian government's
tentative policy response to recent market pressures suggests
continuing future political uncertainty about the means of
addressing Italy's economic challenges," it said.
Budgetary savings may not be possible because the government
is relying heavily on revenue increases in a country that
already has a high tax burden and is facing weakening economic
growth prospects, S&P said. In addition, market interest rates
are expected to rise, it said.
Berlusconi's coalition has been plagued by
infighting and policy disagreements and the prime minister
himself has been battling a widening prostitution scandal which
has distracted the government and badly damaged his personal
credibility.
On Monday, Italian sources said the government was preparing
to cut its growth forecast to 0.7 percent in 2011 from a
previous forecast of 1.1 percent and cut its 2012 forecast to "1
percent or below."
SURPRISE MOVE
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been
dragged to the centre of the debt crisis over the past three
months as concern has grown over a debt burden equal to some 120
percent of its gross domestic product.
But the move from S&P was a surprise because the market had
thought Moody's was more likely to downgrade Italy first.
Moody's last week said it would take another month to decide on
its action.
"Was it anticipated tonight? No. But again is it really
shocking given what yields have done?" said James Paulsen, Chief
Investment Strategist, Wells Capital Management.
Only the European Central Bank, which has been buying
Italian bonds to prop up the market, has kept Rome's borrowing
costs from spiralling out of control, but yields have crept back
up steadily since the ECB stepped into the market in August.
On Monday, yields on Italian 10-year bonds stood at 5.59
percent, within sight of above 6 percent they had reached just
before the ECB intervention.
The intervention has caused growing strain within the central
bank, causing Chief Economist Juergen Stark to announce his
resignation and prompting open opposition from the Bundesbank.
The S&P downgrade, which came as Greece struggles to meet
demands from lenders for yet more austerity measures, underlined
the mounting seriousness of the euro zone crisis, which has
rattled global markets.
"It's just more of the same negative news," said Stephen
Roberts, a senior economist at Nomura in Sydney.
"It only adds to the contagion risk over Greece and has
encouraged the flight to safety in markets here," he added,
pointing to a sharp fall in the Australian dollar on the news.
The Aussie dollar is influenced by expectations for commodity
prices and so sensitive to the outlook for global demand.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 dropped 0.6 percent and Asian shares
fell.
European stocks slid on Monday, while yields on
Italian and Spanish bonds rose sharply on fears of a Greek
default, compounded by the failure of EU finance ministers to
agree new steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis at weekend
talks.
"Coming at a time when the world's financial markets are on
the edge, warily watching for a default by Greece with knock-on
unknown effects on the financial system, the optics of this
downgrade stink," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist with High
Frequency Economics in New York.
International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink
its public sector and improve tax collection to avoid running
out of money within weeks as investors spooked by political
setbacks in Europe dumped risky euro zone assets.
