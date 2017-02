ROME, Sept 20 Italy faces rising funding costs and could encounter unsuccessful bond auctions although any risk of default is "extremely remote", Standard & Poors said on Tuesday after cutting the country's sovereign credit rating.

S&P analyst Moritz Kraemer said in a conference call that Spain had achieved a faster and more effective policy reaction than Italy to rising bond yields over the summer, underscoring Italy's political difficulties which were a key reason for the one notch downgrade.

"We think funding costs are likely to go up... we do not, for a single A sovereign, anticipate that the markets will be shut completely," Kraemer said.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)