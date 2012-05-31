Nigeria finance minister says non-oil revenue improving, no need for IMF loan
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria sees no need to apply for an International Monetary Fund programme, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
MILAN May 31 Italian prosecutors concluded a probe into rating agency Standard & Poor's for alleged market manipulation and abuse of privileged information, a source close to the investigation said on Thursday.
The probe, which the source said could lead to up to five current or former S&P analysts facing criminal trial, was launched following the agency's Jan. 13 downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.
Prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Trani allege that reports on Italy and its banking system by Standard & Poor's as well as rating agency peer Moody's were in at least one case leaked during market hours, provoking steep losses on the Milan stock market.
They also said some ratings reports were incorrect.
S&P has denied the allegations, saying none of its controlling shareholders had access to data or reports before the downgrade was made public.
Moody's has said it takes the dissemination of market-sensitive information very seriously and is cooperating with authorities.
ACCRA, Feb 21 Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address that the country's economy was in a "bad way" and the fiscal deficit for 2016 was 9 percent of GDP on a cash basis.
LONDON, Feb 21 Nigeria's naira currency weakened on Tuesday against the dollar in the non-deliverable forwards market as expectations of a devaluation grew, while the rand slipped too before a key budget speech by the finance minister.