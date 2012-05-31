* Inquiry into rating agencies' downgrades of Italy
* S&P says claims 'baseless and unsupported by evidence'
* Probes into Moody's, Fitch to be concluded by June-source
* S&P, Fitch and Moody's may face trial - source
By Sara Rossi
MILAN, May 31 Italian prosecutors have concluded
a probe into Standard & Poor's over the credit-rating agency's
downgrades of Italy, a source close to the investigation said on
Thursday, while the agency rejected the allegations as
groundless.
The probe, which the source said could lead to up to five
current or former S&P analysts facing criminal trial, is part of
a larger investigation into a raft of downgrades for debt-laden
Italy that prompted a sell-off of Italian assets in January and
fuelled long-running frustration with global rating agencies.
European policymakers struggling to contain the euro zone
debt crisis have complained the agencies have been too quick to
downgrade indebted EU states despite bailouts and austerity
measures.
The prosecutors are investigating allegations of market
manipulation and abuse of privileged information.
"We believe the reported claims are baseless and unsupported
by any evidence. We will continue to defend vigorously our
actions and the reputation of our company and people," S&P said
in an emailed statement.
Frustration in Italy mounted again earlier this month when
fellow agency Moody's carried out a mass downgrade of the
country's banking sector, which local bankers and businessmen
called an irresponsible attack on a country undergoing painful
cuts and reforms to manage its debt burden.
Prosecutors in the small southern town of Trani allege that
reports on Italy and its banking system by Standard & Poor's as
well as by Moody's and Fitch were in at least one case leaked
during market hours, triggering steep losses on the Milan stock
market.
They also said some ratings reports were incorrect.
S&P has said none of its controlling shareholders had access
to data or reports before the downgrade was made public.
Moody's has said it takes the dissemination of
market-sensitive information very seriously and is cooperating
with authorities. Fitch has not commented on the case.
The separate probes into Moody's and Fitch are expected to
be completed in June, the source added.
PIVOTAL CASE
The Trani prosecutors launched their probes after receiving
a legal complaint from two consumer rights groups, whose claims
had been turned down by courts in Milan and Rome.
The case, if it goes to trial, may reshape the debate over
the liability of credit agencies, which say they only provide
opinions.
The three major credit-rating agencies, which dominate their
industry segment, are no strangers to criticism and had already
come under fire for not predicting the subprime mortgage debt
crisis of 2008-2009.
U.S. authorities reacted angrily when S&P stripped the
United States of its cherished triple-A rating last August, but
they did not go as far as taking the agencies to court.
Lawyers for the credit agencies have also raised doubts over
the jurisdiction of the Trani court over the companies, which
have based their Italian operations in Milan and Rome.
But the prosecutors, who sent police to seize documents from
the agencies in Milan in January, say that any Italian court can
proceed given that the reports were made outside Italy.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Writing by Antonella Ciancio; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)