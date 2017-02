MILAN May 31 U.S. rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Thursday claims by Italian prosecutors that it had manipulated the market and misused privileged information at the time of its downgrades of Italy were groundless.

"We believe the reported claims are baseless and unsupported by any evidence. We will continue to defend vigorously our actions and the reputation of our company and people," a company spokesman said. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)