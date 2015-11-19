(Adds S&P comment, economy minister to be witness)

By Vincenzo Damiani

TRANI, Italy Nov 19 Standard & Poor's was driven by prejudice against Italy when it issued critical reports and downgraded its sovereign ratings during the euro zone debt crisis in 2011 and 2012, a top Treasury official said in court on Thursday.

Five S&P officials are on trial in the small southern Italian city of Trani for alleged market manipulation after sensitive reports were released during trading hours, causing heavy losses on stock and bond markets.

The officials and the ratings agency deny all wrongdoing.

Maria Cannata, head of the Treasury's debt management office, said in testimony that S&P had always been "hyper-critical" of Italy, despite the efforts of the governments at that time to resolve the issues it raised.

"Once we had solved one problem that we had struggled with for a long time, they would focus on other problems," she said in answer to a prosecutor's questions.

"If someone is hyper-critical, that to me means they are not making dispassionate judgments, to me that means prejudice," she said.

Fitch and its Italy analyst of the time are facing a trial on the same charges. Like S&P, they deny all wrongdoing.

The investigation initially also included the third major ratings agency, Moody's, but prosecutors later dropped the case against it.

S&P issued a statement after Thursday's hearings saying it believed most of the testimony given by the prosecution's witnesses had either not supported the accusations or had actually helped its own defence case.

"We believe it will become more and more clear, as the trial progresses, that the accusations are groundless," it said.

Former Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti and former Prime Minister Romano Prodi have given testimony in the trial and current Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has been called as a witness at the next hearing on Dec. 10.

The probe into alleged market manipulation and abuse of privileged information highlights the widespread frustration felt in Italy over the role of international credit ratings agencies in responding to the global financial crisis.

Steep ratings downgrades were blamed by many in Italy for undermining confidence in its 2 trillion euro public debt, potentially pushing it towards the kind of disaster that engulfed Greece.

They included reports in January 2012 by S&P, which cut its rating on Italy's sovereign debt by two notches from A to BBB+, and by Fitch, which cut its rating to A- from A+.

They included reports in January 2012 by S&P, which cut its rating on Italy's sovereign debt by two notches from A to BBB+, and by Fitch, which cut its rating to A- from A+.

The case started after the Trani prosecutors received a legal complaint from two consumer rights groups that had previously been rejected by magistrates in Milan and Rome.