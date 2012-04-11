ROME, April 11 Italy's one-year borrowing costs jumped on Wednesday mostly because of contagion tied to fears over Spain's budget troubles, the Italian Treasury's head of debt management Maria Cannata said at a conference.

She said she was not concerned about demand for Italian debt, and that she hoped Thursday's auction of longer-term bonds would go better.

On Wednesday, Rome paid 2.84 percent to sell one-year debt, up from 1.405 percent at the previous auction in mid-March, reaching the highest level since December.

Italy will start issuing more longer term debt once market conditions "normalise", Cannata said. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte. Writing by Steve Scherer.)