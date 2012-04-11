DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
ROME, April 11 Italy's one-year borrowing costs jumped on Wednesday mostly because of contagion tied to fears over Spain's budget troubles, the Italian Treasury's head of debt management Maria Cannata said at a conference.
She said she was not concerned about demand for Italian debt, and that she hoped Thursday's auction of longer-term bonds would go better.
On Wednesday, Rome paid 2.84 percent to sell one-year debt, up from 1.405 percent at the previous auction in mid-March, reaching the highest level since December.
Italy will start issuing more longer term debt once market conditions "normalise", Cannata said. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte. Writing by Steve Scherer.)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.