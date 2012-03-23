* Italian bond returns euro zone's highest in 2012
LONDON, March 23 Investors are making handsome
profits by selling Italian government bonds, cashing in on a
stellar rally because they fear a fresh eruption of the euro
zone debt crisis.
Hedge funds, insurers and pension managers flocked into the
bond market earlier this year to buy cheap, but high-yielding,
Italian and Spanish debt after the European Central Bank offered
banks two vast tranches of low-cost funds to avert a further
deterioration in the euro zone crisis.
The price of Italian bonds fell steeply last year as
investors lost faith in former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's ability to put the nation's wounded finances in
order and in turn the yield rocketed to levels which simply
could not be paid over the long term.
The unsustainable Italian yields rang alarm bells in the
rest of the bond market where investors took fright over Spain
and its ballooning budget deficit and weak banking sector which
was burdened with bad mortgage loans.
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds only began to fall after
the ECB flooded banks with almost 1 trillion euros in cheap
funds, starting in December. Banks used this money to buy their
own countries' government debt, driving yields lower and
stabilising the bond market.
But in recent weeks, fresh concern over Spain's worsening
economic outlook and budget deficit reminded investors the euro
zone debt crisis was far from over, prompting them to take their
profits by selling Italian and Spanish bonds.
"It was a very short party," said Gary Jenkins, director of
Swordfish Research. "Spain is a big enough country and people
are worried about a big knock-on effect ... It's not a bad time
to book a profit when things are as volatile as this."
It is not a bad profit either.
After having the euro zone's worst returns in 2011 because
acute concern over Italy's economy, Italian bonds have been the
bloc's best performer this year due to confidence in technocrat
Prime Minister Mario Monti's recovery strategy.
Those investors who bought Italian bonds at the start of
2012 emboldened by the ECB's cash injection would make a profit
of just under 12 percent if they sold now, according to
Markit iBoxx indexes, a widely used benchmark.
Returns on Spanish debt were not far behind Italy's until
the government jolted markets last month by saying it had missed
its 2011 budget deficit target. Since then, Spanish bond prices
have fallen sharply, returning just 0.6 percent so far in 2012.
Euro zone government bond returns in 2012
The biggest sellers of Spanish and Italian debt this week
were so-called "real money" foreign investors, mainly insurance
companies and pension funds, whose willingness to buy and hold
long-term debt is key to keeping Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs affordable.
There was a similar shift in debt ownership in Greece and
Portugal before their borrowing costs spiralled upwards and out
of control and they were forced to seek international bailouts.
"We're not in this situation with Spain and Italy yet but it
shows how risky you become if you are overly reliant on your own
banking sector," said UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio.
"THIS SELLING HURTS"
Traders said domestic banks in Italy and Spain also sold
their countries' bonds but only for short-term tactical reasons
and in small amounts. Those banks were also buyers of
longer-term bonds offloaded by foreign investors.
Analysts expect local Italian and Spanish banks to keep
supporting their domestic bond markets.
"This selling hurts the banks who own lots of the stuff,"
Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
"It's not ideal that banks are loading up on their own
sovereign ... the balance sheets of the banks themselves will
become volatile. But a bank is so intimately tied to its
sovereign that in some ways they don't have a lot of choice."
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said a further
downgrade to the credit ratings of Spain or Italy would exert
pressure on domestic banks to sell as well.
If that happened, Spanish and Italian borrowing costs could
again top 7 percent, as they did at the height of the euro zone
crisis last year, a level widely deemed by the financial world
as unsustainable.
Ten-year Spanish bonds last yielded 5.5
percent, 40 basis points more than Italy's.
"It could get worse," Swordfish Research's Jenkins said.
"You have a situation where the ECB have bought the bonds
directly, they've thrown in a huge amount of money to support
them indirectly through (the cash injections) and if that
doesn't work, you have to question what's next."
(Graphic by Vincent Flassuer)