* Italian bond returns euro zone's highest in 2012

* Contagion fears from Spain spark profit-taking

* Foreign investors mainly behind sell-off

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 23 Investors are making handsome profits by selling Italian government bonds, cashing in on a stellar rally because they fear a fresh eruption of the euro zone debt crisis.

Hedge funds, insurers and pension managers flocked into the bond market earlier this year to buy cheap, but high-yielding, Italian and Spanish debt after the European Central Bank offered banks two vast tranches of low-cost funds to avert a further deterioration in the euro zone crisis.

The price of Italian bonds fell steeply last year as investors lost faith in former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's ability to put the nation's wounded finances in order and in turn the yield rocketed to levels which simply could not be paid over the long term.

The unsustainable Italian yields rang alarm bells in the rest of the bond market where investors took fright over Spain and its ballooning budget deficit and weak banking sector which was burdened with bad mortgage loans.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds only began to fall after the ECB flooded banks with almost 1 trillion euros in cheap funds, starting in December. Banks used this money to buy their own countries' government debt, driving yields lower and stabilising the bond market.

But in recent weeks, fresh concern over Spain's worsening economic outlook and budget deficit reminded investors the euro zone debt crisis was far from over, prompting them to take their profits by selling Italian and Spanish bonds.

"It was a very short party," said Gary Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research. "Spain is a big enough country and people are worried about a big knock-on effect ... It's not a bad time to book a profit when things are as volatile as this."

It is not a bad profit either.

After having the euro zone's worst returns in 2011 because acute concern over Italy's economy, Italian bonds have been the bloc's best performer this year due to confidence in technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti's recovery strategy.

Those investors who bought Italian bonds at the start of 2012 emboldened by the ECB's cash injection would make a profit of just under 12 percent if they sold now, according to Markit iBoxx indexes, a widely used benchmark.

Returns on Spanish debt were not far behind Italy's until the government jolted markets last month by saying it had missed its 2011 budget deficit target. Since then, Spanish bond prices have fallen sharply, returning just 0.6 percent so far in 2012. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone government bond returns in 2012

r.reuters.com/kyj37s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The biggest sellers of Spanish and Italian debt this week were so-called "real money" foreign investors, mainly insurance companies and pension funds, whose willingness to buy and hold long-term debt is key to keeping Spanish and Italian borrowing costs affordable.

There was a similar shift in debt ownership in Greece and Portugal before their borrowing costs spiralled upwards and out of control and they were forced to seek international bailouts.

"We're not in this situation with Spain and Italy yet but it shows how risky you become if you are overly reliant on your own banking sector," said UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio.

"THIS SELLING HURTS"

Traders said domestic banks in Italy and Spain also sold their countries' bonds but only for short-term tactical reasons and in small amounts. Those banks were also buyers of longer-term bonds offloaded by foreign investors.

Analysts expect local Italian and Spanish banks to keep supporting their domestic bond markets.

"This selling hurts the banks who own lots of the stuff," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"It's not ideal that banks are loading up on their own sovereign ... the balance sheets of the banks themselves will become volatile. But a bank is so intimately tied to its sovereign that in some ways they don't have a lot of choice."

ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said a further downgrade to the credit ratings of Spain or Italy would exert pressure on domestic banks to sell as well.

If that happened, Spanish and Italian borrowing costs could again top 7 percent, as they did at the height of the euro zone crisis last year, a level widely deemed by the financial world as unsustainable.

Ten-year Spanish bonds last yielded 5.5 percent, 40 basis points more than Italy's.

"It could get worse," Swordfish Research's Jenkins said.

"You have a situation where the ECB have bought the bonds directly, they've thrown in a huge amount of money to support them indirectly through (the cash injections) and if that doesn't work, you have to question what's next." (Graphic by Vincent Flassuer; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)