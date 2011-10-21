* Euro zone wants Rome, Madrid to specify spending cuts

* Concerns that enhanced rescue funds would take away pressure

* Spanish minister says Spain will not present any new measures

By Julien Toyer and Paul Day

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 Italy and Spain were under pressure from their euro zone peers on Friday to specify how they will meet their fiscal targets and reassure markets they will not need help from the bloc's financial rescue fund.

Finance ministers from the euro zone were meeting in Brussels to work on a series of options to present to leaders who will hold two summits, on Sunday and Wednesday, to decide on a formula for leveraging the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) and give it enough firepower to deal with countries such as Spain and Italy.

But senior euro zone sources involved in the talks said several countries, including Germany, wanted to ensure this would not reduce the pressure on the Italian government to fulfil its commitments to implement ambitious reforms.

"There will not be any free lunch. No country will get any help for free and certainly not Italy," said one of the sources.

"After the ECB started to buy Italian bonds in August the Italians stopped their efforts, so obviously there is a strong German mistrust of (Silvio) Berlusconi these days," the source added.

The European Commission said on Friday that Italy should take bold measures to boost growth, specify some of the structural reforms announced last month to keep its deficit under control and publish a detailed timeline.

"There is no pressure, but a strong encouragement to do it," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.

Italy remains under strong pressure in the markets. Italian bonds hit 6.1 percent -- the highest since early August -- before dipping under 6 percent on Friday after traders said the European Central Bank had been buying the country's debt in the secondary market.

NO NEW MEASURES

Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, is also under close market scrutiny because of concerns that it may miss its fiscal consolidation targets and cannot take the necessary painful steps to improve its competitiveness and productivity.

Spain has among the largest public deficits in the euro zone, but set a target to cut it to 6 percent of gross domestic product this year, compared to 9.3 percent in 2010.

The government has cut civil service wages, frozen welfare payments, reformed the banking sector and changed the constitution to limit future budget shortfalls.

Although euro zone countries have praised these measures, they now want to make sure the deeply unpopular government, which limps as much as 17 points behind the conservative opposition in the polls before general elections set for Nov. 20 general elections, will retain enough clout to control the region's spending.

"In Spain, the uncertainty is not so much about the government but on how local politics can slow down the process," a euro zone source explained.

Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Friday Spain will not present new economic measures at European Union summits on Sunday and Wednesday.

"Absolutely not," Salgado said, when asked if the Socialist government planned new reforms.

"We've passed a number of measures, from reforming the constitution to laws which prevent the financial sector restructuring affecting the deficit," she said, adding that it had also published stability plans for the regions. (Editing by Rex Merrifield)