MILAN, June 30 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will contribute if bank rescue fund Atlante decides to increase its firepower to help the country's banks, CDP chairman Claudio Costamagna told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

"If Atlante increases its funds... for sure we are going to play a role," Costamagna said, adding the Italian banking system was overall solid.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he believed a the Atlante fund, set up with private investors earlier this year, could be further capitalised.

