MILAN, July 18 Steel output in Italy, the European Union's second-biggest producer after Germany, was flat year on year at 14.8 million tonnes in the first six months of 2012, Italy's steel industry body Federacciai said on Wednesday.

June output dropped 7.9 percent to 2.4 million tonnes, extending a downward monthly output trend seen since April, data published on Federacciai's website (www.federacciai.it) showed.

Italy's steel output is expected to fall below 2011 volumes in 2012 with demand hit by economic downturn, senior Italian steel executives have said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James Jukwey)