ROME, Sept 5 The Italian government is committed
to keeping open a giant ILVA steel mill in the southern city of
Taranto that was threatened with closure due to heavy pollution,
it said on Wednesday.
Closing the plant would cost about 8 billion euros ($10.08
billion) a year in increased imports, unemployment support,
reduced tax revenues and depressed spending in the area, the
government said in a statement.
In July prosecutors ordered the partial closure of the
plant, which is the biggest of its kind in Europe.
Court documents, citing a number of environmental and health
reports, said toxic emissions caused hundreds of deaths from
respiratory diseases in Taranto and the surrounding region.
"The government, and the other institutions, are committed
to guaranteeing continued production by taking steps to ensure
an improvement in environmental sustainability and protect the
health of workers and the public," Wednesday's statement said.
($1 = 0.7935 euros)
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Pravin Char)