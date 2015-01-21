LONDON Jan 21 Italy's government has taken full
control of the troubled Ilva steel plant, Europe's biggest by
output capacity, following a request the company said it
submitted on Wednesday.
Industry Minister Federica Guidi signed documents on
Wednesday for Ilva - a major employer in southern Italy - to be
placed under extraordinary administration, a top level source
told Reuters.
The company has been run by a government-appointed
commissioner since 2013, when it was accused of failing to
contain toxic emissions at its main plant in Taranto, southern
Italy.
Last year, ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest
steelmaker, submitted a non-binding offer with Italian steel
processor Marcegaglia for Ilva, as did Italian steel producer
Arvedi.
It was not immediately clear where the three companies stood
regarding their offers for the plant, though the government said
in December it was hoping to sell Ilva within two to three
years.
The plant is losing tens of millions of euros a month,
threatening the jobs of some 16,000 employees and posing a
headache for a government that is battling to pull the country
out of its third recession in six years.
The Italian steel sector is Europe's second-largest after
Germany's but is deeply troubled, having been hit by a 20-25
percent fall in demand for steel in Europe following the 2008
financial crisis.
Ilva's Taranto site has a capacity of more than 11 million
tonnes of steel, but has been producing at well below that since
2013.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by John Stonestreet)