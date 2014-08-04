LONDON Aug 4 A restructuring plan by Germany's
ThyssenKrupp that involved cutting up to 550 jobs at
its Italian stainless steel plant has been put on hold following
a week-long strike action, industry sources said on Monday.
The move comes after Italy's economic ministry last week
called for a halt to job cuts at the Acciai Speciali Terni (AST)
plant pending a Sept. 4 meeting with unions.
The ministry had said in a statement on Friday that
ThyssenKrupp had accepted the minister's request to suspend
decisions relating to the plant.
Unrest at the plant had ceased with workers calling an end
to their strike, the sources said, although there is currently
no production at the plant because a pre-arranged summer
maintenance programme began on Monday.
AST declined comment.
Tensions at Terni are a blow to Thyssenkrupp, which was
forced to take back the loss-making plant from Finland's
Outokumpu earlier this year even though its strategy
is to get out of the stainless business.
In July, Thyssenkrupp presented a plan to cut about a fifth
of the jobs at Terni and 100 million euros ($135 million) in
annual costs, adding that failure to meet targets would force it
to close one of its 600,000 tonne-a-year stainless furnaces.
The Terni site, about 100 km from Rome, is a big employer in
the Umbria region and a big supplier to Italian industry. It has
changed hands twice in the past four years and may be put up for
sale again in the medium term.
In an effort to protect their jobs, workers last week took
strike action against the cuts and blocked the A1 motorway near
the plant, an important route between Rome and Terni.
"There is a witch-hunt climate at the moment with all
workers trying to figure out whether their job will be cut," a
worker at the plant said. "We are on forced holidays this week
but I would have preferred to be at work."
Italy is Europe's second-largest steel producer after
Germany, though its capacity has been severely reduced since the
financial crisis and the government is keen to ensure it does
not lose another major manufacturer.
Steel-making and related industries account for roughly 5
percent of gross domestic product in Italy, where the central
bank last month cut its estimate for 2014 growth to just 0.2
percent.
