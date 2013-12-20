BARI, Italy Dec 20 Italy's top appeals court on Friday reversed a seizure order for assets worth 8.1 billion euros ($11 billion) from the Riva family that owns steel group ILVA, a judicial source said.

A judge in the southern city of Taranto ordered the seizure in May in connection with allegations of environmental crimes, but the high court said the family needed access to the assets to upgrade the ILVA Taranto plant, the source said.

The plant, Europe's largest, is in the middle of a two-year clean-up operation and has been under special administration after prosecutors said that toxic emissions had caused abnormally high levels of cancer and respiratory illness in the region.

The factory provides work for about 20,000 people, making it one of the biggest employers in a region with high unemployment and little industry. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by David Goodman)