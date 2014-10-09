(Adds details and background)

ROME Oct 9 German industrial group ThyssenKrupp said on Thursday it had started procedures to cut 550 jobs at its Italian stainless steel plant after talks between unions and the company broke down overnight.

In a statement, the company said the two sides were unable to reach a common solution to restructure the loss-making Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) plant in central Italy.

However, under Italian law the company and the unions have three months to negotiate further and the number of job cuts could come down, Andrea Giustinelli, a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp's AST, said.

Metalworkers union FIOM put out a tweet announcing plans for a 24-hour strike at the plant, which employs 2,600 people.

Last month, the company agreed to halt planned job cuts after strikes at loss-making AST, which ThyssenKrupp is looking to sell as part of its strategy to get out of the stainless steel business.

The global stainless steel market has been squeezed by overcapacity, and the Italian steel industry - the second-biggest in Europe after Germany - is struggling to cope with falling demand in the country's third recession in six years.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has taken an active part in the talks in an attempt to stem job losses as unemployment across the country has shot above 12 percent, a level last seen in the 1970s.

ThyssenKrupp took over Acciai Speciali Terni earlier this year as part of a deal in which it sold its main stainless steel business Inoxum to Finland's Outokumpu.

If no agreement is reached to lower job cuts in the next three months, then workers could benefit from a state-funded furlough programme and other unemployment benefits, the company said.