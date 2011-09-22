The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* EUROPEAN MARKETS
European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower
start on Thursday on growth worries after the U.S. Federal
Reserve gave a downbeat view of the economy and Chinese
purchasing managers index data suggested the country was
slowing.
ITALIAN ECONOMIC GROWTH
Italy has cut its economic growth forecasts through 2013 but
the prospects for public finances have improved due to an
increase in value added tax, government sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
ITALIAN BANKS
Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of leading Italian
banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo to A/A-1
from A+/A-1 on Wednesday, following the agency's one-notch
downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt.
It also lowered UniCredit's outlook to negative from stable.
FINMECCANICA
Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica
said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback programme
approved at its May shareholder meeting.
MEDIOBANCA
Italy's Mediobanca posted an 8 percent fall in net
profit in the fiscal year to end-June due to 313 million euros
of writedowns that included a 46 percent cut on the value of its
Greek bond holdings.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Italian bank said on Wednesday its board would decide on
Sept. 27 the size of a planned capital increase.
EDISON
A meeting between Italy's industry minister and the CEO of
France's EDF about Edison which was due to take place
on Friday has been postponed to next week, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Thursday, citing news agency Radiocor.
ENEL
S&P affirmed the Italian oil group's A- long-term rating
with a negative outlook and upgraded its stand-alone credit
profile to "A-" from "BBB+".
TERNA
The Italian utility's long-term rating was cut to A from A+
by S&P on Thursday, following the downgrade of Italy's sovereign
ratings.
IPO
Italian aerospace company Avio said on Wednesday it would
press ahead with an initial public offering in Milan before
end-2012, following press reports saying it could be bought by a
French defense group.
SAFILO
The Italian eyewear maker said it had renewed its license
agreement with American brand Kate Spade New York until
end-2015.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................