The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* EUROPEAN MARKETS

European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower start on Thursday on growth worries after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a downbeat view of the economy and Chinese purchasing managers index data suggested the country was slowing.

ITALIAN ECONOMIC GROWTH

Italy has cut its economic growth forecasts through 2013 but the prospects for public finances have improved due to an increase in value added tax, government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of leading Italian banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo to A/A-1 from A+/A-1 on Wednesday, following the agency's one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt.

It also lowered UniCredit's outlook to negative from stable.

FINMECCANICA

Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback programme approved at its May shareholder meeting.

MEDIOBANCA

Italy's Mediobanca posted an 8 percent fall in net profit in the fiscal year to end-June due to 313 million euros of writedowns that included a 46 percent cut on the value of its Greek bond holdings.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian bank said on Wednesday its board would decide on Sept. 27 the size of a planned capital increase.

EDISON

A meeting between Italy's industry minister and the CEO of France's EDF about Edison which was due to take place on Friday has been postponed to next week, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday, citing news agency Radiocor.

ENEL

S&P affirmed the Italian oil group's A- long-term rating with a negative outlook and upgraded its stand-alone credit profile to "A-" from "BBB+".

TERNA

The Italian utility's long-term rating was cut to A from A+ by S&P on Thursday, following the downgrade of Italy's sovereign ratings.

IPO

Italian aerospace company Avio said on Wednesday it would press ahead with an initial public offering in Milan before end-2012, following press reports saying it could be bought by a French defense group.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear maker said it had renewed its license agreement with American brand Kate Spade New York until end-2015.

