ROME Nov 19 The death toll from storms in Sardinia rose to at least 14 on Tuesday, with many areas still out of reach of rescue services, the governor of the Italian island said.

Overnight, Cyclone Cleopatra caused rivers to burst their banks, sweeping away cars and flooding homes. A meeting of the Italian cabinet has been called for 0900 GMT to discuss the emergency.

Regional governor Ugo Cappellacci told SkyTG24 television that the town of Olbia in the northeast had been flooded with several bridges down and there was a similar situation near the central town of Nuoro.

In addition to nine reported dead overnight, a family of four living in a ground floor flat in an area of Olbia were found in their home, apparently after being surprised by the sudden explosion of water, he said.

"The situation is tragic," he said. "The hotels in Olbia are full of people who have had to escape but there are thousands who have damage to their homes," he said.