GENOA, Italy Nov 4 Storms hit northwestern
Italy on Friday, killing at least six people and flooding parts
of Genoa a week after torrential rain ravaged nearby coastal
areas.
Television footage showed cars floating and people wading
knee-deep through flooded streets in Genoa, the largest city on
the northwestern coast.
Authorities described the situation as "extremely serious"
and urged people to be careful.
"Don't leave your house, move to higher floors, close shops
and don't get in your car for any reason," Genoa's town hall
warned on its website.
Emergency services said at least six people, including
several children, were killed in the floods.
Last week the government declared a state of emergency in
the northwestern Liguria region and Tuscany after storms lashed
the coastal regions, killing at least 10 people and causing
widespread flooding and mudslides.
