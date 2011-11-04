GENOA, Italy Nov 4 Storms hit northwestern Italy on Friday, killing at least six people and flooding parts of Genoa a week after torrential rain ravaged nearby coastal areas.

Television footage showed cars floating and people wading knee-deep through flooded streets in Genoa, the largest city on the northwestern coast.

Authorities described the situation as "extremely serious" and urged people to be careful.

"Don't leave your house, move to higher floors, close shops and don't get in your car for any reason," Genoa's town hall warned on its website.

Emergency services said at least six people, including several children, were killed in the floods.

Last week the government declared a state of emergency in the northwestern Liguria region and Tuscany after storms lashed the coastal regions, killing at least 10 people and causing widespread flooding and mudslides.

