GENOA, Italy Nov 4 Torrential flooding hit the
northwestern Italian city of Genoa on Friday, killing seven
people including two children as heavy rains turned streets into
raging waterways, smashing shop windows and sweeping cars aside
in a trail of mud and sludge.
Television footage showed cars floating and people wading
knee-deep through flooded streets in the medieval port, the
largest city on the northwestern coast.
"This is like a report from a war, it's a truly dramatic
situation," said Renata Briano, a local official of the
Protezione Civile emergency services.
Local authorities confirmed a seventh person had been killed
after six deaths were earlier reported.
In areas close to the city, local media reported maintenance
crews were working to clear highways blocked by debris and
repair gaping holes into the road surfaces caused by the huge
volume of water.
The flooding follows days of heavy storms in northern and
central regions which killed at least 10 people and caused
widespread flooding and mudslides, forcing the government to
declare a state of emergency in Liguria and Tuscany.
High winds and heavy rains are expected to continue until at
least Sunday, weather services said.
Schools and museums are expected to be closed and Sunday's
Serie A soccer match between local team Genoa and rivals Inter
Milan has been postponed.
