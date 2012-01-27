ROME Jan 27 Italian rail workers went on
strike on Friday against government measures aimed at opening up
public services, including trains and buses, and professions to
more competition.
Buses, trains and trams were disrupted in many Italian
cities while a demonstration in Rome drew thousands who
protested against changes that unions fear will lead to a
dilution of workers' rights.
"We're sick of these continual government programmes that
always hit the weakest, the pensioners and workers and not those
in the political elite or those with real economic power in
Italy," said union member Mauro Rustici, a demonstrator in Rome.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's drive to cut through the
thicket of rules that regulate Italy's services sector has also
sparked demonstrations by taxi drivers and vocal protests from
groups including lawyers and pharmacists.
His packet of measures still requires parliamentary
approval. It follows a mix of spending cuts and tax hikes,
including a sweeping reform of the pension system, that was
passed before Christmas and which is intended to balance the
budget by 2013 and reduce Italy's huge public debt.
The deregulation measures would increase the number of
pharmacists, change the system that ensures a restricted number
of taxi licences and abolish minimum fees for lawyers.
They also aim to open up the rail transport industry to
private competition and allow new entrants to adopt labour
contracts that do not contain the same protection as contracts
offered by the state railways.
Further ahead, the government is also looking at overhauling
labour market rules to introduce more flexibility and increase
opportunities for younger workers.
Monti's government has dismissed fears the protests will
push it off course and believes the changes have broad support
among the population in general, which will gain from lower
prices and more competition.
"The idea that deregulation is a sacrifice is mistaken.
Deregulation is an opportunity," Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio
Catricala told Reuters in an interview.
The protests have been relatively contained and the
government's popularity appears to be holding up in opinion
polls.
Objections to the mooted changes have been sharpened by
growing pressure on household incomes as Italy heads into what
is expected to be a severe recession in 2012.
Data from national statistics office Istat this week showed
that the gap between consumer price inflation and wage growth
was the widest since August 1995.
Blockades this week by truckers protesting against high fuel
prices have caused serious disruptions to companies including
Fiat and Coca Cola and led to bare shelves in
many supermarkets.
(Writing By James Mackenzie; editing by Robert Woodward)