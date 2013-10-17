ROME/MILAN Oct 17 Italy has restarted
negotiations with Switzerland over taxing Italian assets held in
Swiss bank accounts to avoid higher tax rates, Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.
Saccomanni told journalists in Rome he had met his Swiss
counterpart to discuss the issue and talks were ongoing after
being frozen before the Italian elections in February.
Rome is studying new rules on fiscal treatment of Italian
funds sheltered in Switzerland which could bring as much as 15
billion euros ($20.50 billion) back to Italy, a source with
direct knowledge of the proposals told Reuters.
The valuation is based on an estimate by Swiss authorities
that Italians have parked some 100 billion euros of funds in the
country to sidestep taxes at home, the source said.
It is illegal for an Italian to put money in a Swiss bank
account without declaring it the Italian authorities, even if
they pay Swiss tax on the deposit.
The Italian government is considering incentives to dissuade
Italians from shifting their savings outside the country and
encourage those already holding money in Switzerland to come
forward and declare their assets.
"Carrot and stick. Above all, on one hand, cracking down on
those who don't comply, and on the other hand the possibility of
avoiding those more severe sanctions by fully cooperating with
the authorities," said the source.
Switzerland has already struck deals to tax assets of
British and Austrian nationals but an agreement has yet to be
reached with Italy since talks began last year.