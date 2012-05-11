ROME May 11 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Friday he would go with "an open mind" into talks with
his Swiss counterpart about retroactively taxing undeclared
funds Italians stashed in Switzerland.
Monti told reporters at a press conference at his office
that he looked forward to meeting Swiss Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf "soon" after the two countries announced on
Wednesday that they would begin talks on the matter.
A deal could net Rome billions of euros of needed revenue as
it battles to lower its enormous debt mountain amid a euro-wide
credit crisis, and to climb out of a deep recession.
Under similar accords struck with the UK and Germany,
Switzerland will act as a tax collector for a one-off levy on
undeclared money, but Swiss banking confidentiality will be
preserved as no names of account holders will be divulged.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Catherine Evans)