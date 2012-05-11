ROME May 11 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday he would go with "an open mind" into talks with his Swiss counterpart about retroactively taxing undeclared funds Italians stashed in Switzerland.

Monti told reporters at a press conference at his office that he looked forward to meeting Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf "soon" after the two countries announced on Wednesday that they would begin talks on the matter.

A deal could net Rome billions of euros of needed revenue as it battles to lower its enormous debt mountain amid a euro-wide credit crisis, and to climb out of a deep recession.

Under similar accords struck with the UK and Germany, Switzerland will act as a tax collector for a one-off levy on undeclared money, but Swiss banking confidentiality will be preserved as no names of account holders will be divulged. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Catherine Evans)