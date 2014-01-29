MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
MILAN Jan 29 Negotiations between Italy and Switzerland on the exchange of information between the countries to allow Italian authorities to fight tax evasion are still underway, a spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Department of Finance told Reuters.
An Italian government source said earlier on Wednesday the talks had broken down.
Italian and Swiss "finance ministers will meet on Thursday and will hold a short press conference afterwards," Anne Cesard said in an email to Reuters.
Cesard said the measures approved by the Italian government did not exclude a bilateral agreement on tax matters.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.