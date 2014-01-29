MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
BRUSSELS Jan 29 Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni on Wednesday denied reports that negotiations with Switzerland aimed at allowing Italy to uncover evaded taxes had broken down.
"They haven't broken down. Tomorrow I am going to Bern and the negotiations are ongoing over all the fiscal questions open with Switzerland," Saccomanni told reporters in Brussels. A Swiss finance ministry spokeswoman also denied the reports.
Earlier on Wednesday an Italian government source told Reuters the talks aimed at increasing transparency and exchange of information had broken down, as also reported by Italian daily la Repubblica. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.