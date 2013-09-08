ROME, Sept 8 Italian journalist Domenico
Quirico, kidnapped in Syria in early April, has been freed, the
foreign ministry in Rome said on Sunday.
Quirico, a veteran reporter for La Stampa daily with long
experience reporting on conflicts in Africa and the Middle East,
entered Syria on April 6 but disappeared four days later.
He spoke briefly by phone to his wife in June confirming he
had been kidnapped but said he was in good health.
The newspaper's website said Quirico was on board a flight
to Italy.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche)