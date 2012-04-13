ROME, April 13 The chief executive of Assicurazioni Generali, Europe's third biggest insurer, warned on Friday that the share valuations of Italy's listed companies had fallen to worrying levels that left them vulnerable to foreign takeovers.

"Our companies are dangerously undervalued. Already today, they are vulnerable to takeover from abroad," Giovanni Perissinotto told a conference in Rome.

"The stock exchange rules must be changed. If the rules aren't changed, then we can't overcome this crisis," he said, calling for "short term speculation" to be penalised. (Reporting By Steve Scherer)