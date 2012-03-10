ROME, March 10 An empty Italian tanker ran
aground on rocks in bad weather off the Sicilian coast on
Saturday and all 19 crew members were rescued, the coastguard
said.
The 127-metre-long (415-feet-long) Gelso M was heading for
the Sicilian port of Augusta, home of an oil refinery and
chemical complex, to take on fuel.
The coastguard said the tanker, listed as an oil/chemical
tanker, was not carrying cargo at the time of the accident.
The ship had taken on water in its engine room and plans
were being made to move it from the rocks, the coastguard said.
