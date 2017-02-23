UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
BAKU Feb 23 Bosnia, Croatia and Montenegro have expressed a wish to connect the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline to the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Thursday.
That means the number of countries involved in the Southern Gas Corridor has increased from seven to 10, Aliyev told reporters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.