BAKU Feb 23 Bosnia, Croatia and Montenegro have expressed a wish to connect the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline to the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said on Thursday.

That means the number of countries involved in the Southern Gas Corridor has increased from seven to 10, Aliyev told reporters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)