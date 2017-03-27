MILAN, March 27 A top Italian court on Monday gave the green light to build a strategic pipeline bringing central Asian gas into Europe, rejecting appeals by local authorities in southern Italy who wanted to change the landfall.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the end piece of the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor, is slated to bring 10 billion cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan into the small Italian seaside town of San Foca in Puglia by 2020.

But opposition from local and regional authorities in the area had raised concerns the project, an EU priority, could face delays.

In its ruling on Monday, the top administrative court said TAP's environmental impact permit had met all the conditions.

The court also said local authorities had been properly involved in the permitting process. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)