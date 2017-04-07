MILAN, April 7 Italy's Target 2 liabilities rose
to a new record high in March pointing to growing imbalances in
the position of different central banks within the euro zone.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its increase can indicate financial stress.
The Bank of Italy said on Friday its Target 2 position rose
to 419.8 billion euros ($446.2 billion) in March from 386.1
billion euros in February.
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
