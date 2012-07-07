ROME, July 7 Italy has raised more than 9.5
billion euros ($11.7 billion) so far in 2012 from a housing tax
introduced as part of emergency budget measures, and is on track
to meet its target for the full year, the Economy Ministry said
on Saturday.
Prime Minister Mario Monti announced the new real estate tax
(IMU) in December, along with a series of tax hikes, spending
cuts and pension reforms in a tough austerity package aimed at
boosting Italy's strained public finances.
Following the June deadline for the first IMU installment,
the ministry said the tax had raised a total of 9.55 billion
euros. About 23.8 million contributors paid an average of about
400 euros, it said.
The results of the first six months of the year suggest the
government will meet a target of 20.1 billion euros by the end
of 2012, the ministry said.
The IMU applies to first homes in addition to other
property, reintroducing a similar tax which was scrapped under
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who quit in November
amid soaring Italian bond yields and a looming debt crisis.
It has been among the more unpopular measures adopted by
Monti's government, adding to pressure on Italian families
already struggling with recession, rising unemployment and
stagnant wage growth.
The Economy Ministry said in a separate statement on
Saturday that the total raised from value added tax (VAT) in
Jan-May 2012 had fallen 1.1 percent compared with the same
period of the previous year.
Italy hiked the main VAT rate to 21 percent from 20 percent
in September 2011, but the ministry said stagnating domestic
demand had led to the decline in the amount raised.
Italian consumer morale hit its lowest in at least 16 years
in June and real disposable income of Italian families is lower
now than it was 20 years ago, according to national statistics
office ISTAT.
Total tax revenue between January and May 2012 was up 2.5
percent compared with the first five months of 2011, despite
difficult economic conditions, the ministry said.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
