ROME, Sept 16 Italy's Senate urged the government on Friday to sign a tax deal with Switzerland along the lines of similar deals Berne has struck with Britain and Germany, to end a spat over Italian assets stashed in secret Swiss accounts.

Switzerland agreed deals last month to tax money kept in secret accounts of German and British citizens, which will gift a windfall to the cash-strapped German and British governments.

Following talks between Swiss and Italian parliamentary officials on Friday, the head of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, former Prime Minister Lamberto Dini, urged the Italian government to negotiate an agreement immediately.

"The government can't wait any longer," Dini said, adding that a deal could net Rome billions of euros.

Italy has said it is willing to agree to a fiscal deal if Switzerland hands over a list of account holders' names, which Berne has refused to do.

Switzerland has urged Italy to remove it from a blacklist of tax havens as a condition for a deal, and give Swiss companies operating in Italy improved fiscal conditions.

Italy's Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has vowed to crack down on tax evasion, including undeclared assets held abroad, as he aims to balance the budget by 2013 with a tough austerity plan approved by the lower house this week.

Dini did not suggest a possible date for a deal, but he said a motion approved by parliament gave the end of March 2012 as a deadline to conclude negotiations.

His call is particularly significant because apart from being a former prime minister he is also a former treasury minister, director general of the Bank of Italy and was for years a top official of the International Monetary Fund.

In June, Switzerland's President Micheline Calmy-Rey met Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and they both said they wanted to come to an agreement through direct talks.

The Swiss canton (state) of Ticino, just across the border from Italy, has served as an easy place for Italians to stash their money, and its banking association has put its members' assets at $390 billion.

But the Italian government's attempt to crack down on tax evaders, including searches of Italians entering Switzerland, has hurt relations and lessened the attraction of Swiss accounts, as has an amnesty to attract assets home. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)