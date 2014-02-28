REFILE-METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly gain in five
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
ROME Feb 28 Italy has dropped a planned internet tax sometimes dubbed the "Google tax", in one of the first measures enacted by the new government of Matteo Renzi, an official said on Friday.
The former government of Enrico Letta passed a law on the tax last year, but promptly delayed the date it would come into effect until July. The European Commission warned that it could break EU rules before it was approved in parliament.
The tax, designed to ensure firms that advertise and sell in Italy do so only through companies with a tax presence there would be cancelled, Graziano Delrio, Renzi's chief of staff, told a press conference.
MELBOURNE, March 17 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to mark its biggest weekly advance since mid-February, supported by a softer dollar and ongoing mine supply concerns.
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
* Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results