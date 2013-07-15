MILAN, July 15 The IMF raised doubts about a tax
on financial trading a group of European states is due to bring
in next year, saying other levies may be more efficient ways of
obtaining revenues from the financial sector.
"According to the IMF there are other levies that could be
better than the Financial Transaction Tax (FTT)," Carlo
Cottarelli, head of the International Monetary Fund's fiscal
affairs division, told a business conference in Milan on Monday.
"A tax on transactions, in general, is not so sensible, it
is something old-fashioned", he said, adding a levy on the value
added of the financial sector or a charge on bank assets would
be more efficient.
Back in 2010, the IMF proposed a tax on banks' profits and
managers pay and a levy on assets as a mean of making banks
contribute to the cost of cleaning up after the financial crisis
but only few countries adopted on of these scheme.
An alliance of 11 European countries led by Germany and
France are currently discussing the details of a tax on
financial transactions on shares, bonds and derivatives.
Following concerns expressed by Italy and France about
imposing the tax to government debt and legal challenges from
Britain, however, the European Commission signalled readiness to
soften the tax both reducing the rate on specific assets and
delaying its roll-out.
"I don't want to comment specifically on the FTT proposed by
the European Commission, but it is clear that if you reduce the
tax base you will have a impact on revenue," Cottarelli said.
"Let's see if the 11 European countries are able to find a
good compromise on the tax base."
Looking at the experience of Italy and France, where an FTT
already exists, Cottarelli said such a levy had a negative
impact on transaction volumes.
"Even if in Italy and France financial trading taxes have a
low tax rate, there is evidence that the volume of transactions
fell following the introduction of these taxes," he said, adding
there is no evidence the levy reduces the volatility of trading.
He cited a study which he said showed financial transaction
volumes had declined by 15 percent in France.
The experience of France, however, could serve as a model
for imposing a levy on high-frequency-trading, which is
something more acceptable, he said.